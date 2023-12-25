EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Santa made a stop at Mesker Park Zoo and dropped off some Christmas trees and meat “ornaments” for the Mexican gray wolves.

Some of the wolves took advantage of the snack waiting for them.

It’s all part of the zoo’s “enrichment” effort where zookeepers try to capture the animals’ natural behaviors.

“We also do enrichment for the animals every single day,” Zookeeper Taylor Kitchell said. “It’s part of their well-being. We’ll do different toys, different scents for them to smell aroun — and forage for their food.”

The wolves’ Christmas trees are staying up until the new year.

Mesker Park Zoo is open every day, and admission is five dollars for everyone between now and New Year’s Eve.