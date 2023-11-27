HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville officials are about ready to launch a new on-demand transit program app.

According to a release, the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) with officials from Via, a global leader in TransitTech, the Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization (Evansville MPO), the Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) and Energy Systems Network (ESN) will launch METS Micro on November 28.

Officials state METS Mirco has the goal of using innovative software to expand access to transportation in Evansville and will allow anyone within a designated service zone in southeast Evansville to book an on-demand ride through the app (available in Google Play and the App Store or by calling 812-562-5011).

Officials say Via’s algorithms will match riders headed in the same direction into one shared vehicle to create quick, efficient shared trips and will provide a flexible transit option to extend the reach of METS’ existing offers by providing coverage in areas where fixed-route buses cannot effectively reach.

Officials say METS Micro will be available Monday to Saturday from 6:15 a.m. to 12 a.m. and on Sundays from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rides will cost $2, and the fleet will include two wheelchair-accessible Toyota Sienna minivans.

“The launch of METS Micro stands as a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our entire team. Collaborating with Via and benefiting from the generous support of Toyota Mobility Foundation and Energy Systems Network, we’re not just enhancing our transit system — we’re envisioning a brighter, more connected future for Evansville,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Todd Robertson, Executive Director for the City of Evansville Transportation Services added, “With help and two years of innovative thinking, even though it’s a pilot program, I am glad to see another affordable transit opportunity in Evansville and look forward to its expansion in the future.”

“The METS Micro pilot in Evansville exemplifies the power of collaboration between local and state public and private entities, setting the stage for achieving greater equity in transportation access,” said Ryan Klem, Director of Programs at the Toyota Mobility Foundation. “Our hope is that the learnings from this pilot can help enhance the quality of life and work for the people of Evansville and might serve as an example for other cities to emulate in the future.”

The release states the launch will take place at the METS Admin Building, 601 John Street, at 1 p.m.