EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Starting January 1 and continuing through June 30, the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will provide free bus rides to disabled persons and seniors 65 years and older who reside in the city of Evansville.

Officials say to qualify for a free ride, riders will simply need to provide their current state-issued photo ID showing proof of age, if 65 and older. A news release says for those under the age of 65, riders will need to go to METS with their Medicare card and current state-issued photo ID and get a free METS Discount Card.

People can contact SWIRCA at 812-464-7800 or METS at (812) 435-6166 for more information.