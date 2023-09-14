HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mike Connelly has submitted his resignation as Fire Chief so he can retire.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he has appointed Paul Anslinger as Fire Chief.
Winnecke said of Connelly’s resignation:
Mike Connelly has submitted his resignation as Fire Chief so that he can retire from the Evansville Fire Department. I’m grateful for Mike’s 29 years of dedicated service to our city. Effective immediately, I have appointed Paul Anslinger as Fire Chief. I trust that you will join me in supporting Paul in his new role.