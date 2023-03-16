EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A long-standing candy store in Evansville has closed its doors for the final time.

Mike Libs & The Chocolate Factory took down the signage on their building without much public notice. Now, auction signs can be found on the vacant property.

The candy store’s social media page did not mention the store’s closure, as it has remained inactive since early last year.

According to Google, Mike Libs is listed as permanently closed and the property can be found on the auction website gotoauction.com. Bidding starts Friday and closes before the end of the month.

Stephen Libs Finer Chocolates, which is a separate candy store, remains open on Vogel Road.