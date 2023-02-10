EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Troy Miller has been named Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management (VPSEM) at the University of Southern Indiana.

Officials say as VPSEM, Miller will provide strategic leadership for the Offices of Undergraduate Admissions, Student Financial Assistance, New Student and Transitional Programs, and University Division, which includes five academic-based, first-year advising centers, Academic Skills, Career Counseling and Student Support Services.

A news release says Miller will also lead a Strategic Enrollment Management Council, which includes representatives from units across the University and will work with the School of Graduate Studies, University Marketing and Communication, the Academic Deans, Information Technology and other University partners. USI says in this role, Miller will lead the creation and implementation of a data-driven, student-centered strategic enrollment management plan for the University.

Dr. Ronald S. Rochon, USI President, says, “Enrollment management has become a complex, layered system on which we must have a strong grip to thrive in the current state of higher education. A critical pillar of our strategic plan is increasing enrollment and retention, and I am confident Troy will serve as a central leader in our development of innovative ways to recruit and retain students who will—and do—call USI home.”

The news release says in the past, Miller served as the Associate Vice Provost and Director of Admissions at the University at Buffalo. Officials say Miller also served as the Chief Enrollment Officer at two HBCUs within the University System of Maryland, as Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management at Bowie State University and as Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management at Coppin State University.