EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Media Ministries is helping families in need have gifts under the Christmas tree in Evansville. Thursday was the second delivery day for donations received through the ministries’ angel trees.

The group unloaded toys and clothes at the House of Bread and Peace, as well as Lucas Place. On Wednesday, they dropped off hams and food boxes to five Evansville ministries.

One of their volunteers, Gary Jossa, is reminded of a delivery from years past that stands out to him that he says motivates him to continue the tradition. “We happened to go by the motels on Fares Avenue to see if there were any kids left, and we saw a little boy out and we called him over. He was in a t-shirt and was cold and we put a Dream Center hoodie on him. His mom came out with his little brother and so we put a sweatshirt on him and had toys for them and the mom was crying and she said ‘I had been praying all day that God would send somebody.’ She said they did not get one present until (we’d) shown up.”

