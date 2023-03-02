CINNCINATI, Ohio (WEHT) — A missing Evansville teen was found hundreds of miles away from home by authorities in Cincinnati, Ohio.

An FBI agent says the missing girl and another teenage victim from Indiana were allegedly found at the home of 26-year-old Payton Jamar Brown, who was recently arrested for sex trafficking and sexually exploiting children.

According to an affidavit, Brown met the first victim, a teenage girl from Evansville, on online dating app 3Fun. The victim told interviewers that she traveled to Chicago and Indianapolis before Brown allegedly picked her up and drove them to his home in Cincinnati.

Detectives believe Brown posted photos of the teenager to a website from June to October 2022 to advertise for sexual encounters. According to an affidavit, the victim had sex with numerous men for money, which was then given to Brown.

Additionally, authorities say Brown filmed sexual encounters with the teenager which they then tried to sell to others. The second victim was also allegedly picked up by Brown in Indianapolis and brought to his home in Cincinnati.

U.S. DOJ officials tell us Brown appeared in federal court and has been ordered to remain in custody pending trial.