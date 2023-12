HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Monster Jam will be making a return to the Ford Center in Evansville in April 2024 in a release on Monday.

Officials state trucks such as Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Megaldon and more will push the limits in Freestyle and Donut and Racing competitions for the Event Championship on April 27 and 28.

Tickets will go on sale on December 12 at 10 a.m. at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com