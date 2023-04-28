EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Monster Jam is roaring back into Evansville this weekend at the Ford Center and Eyewitness News was given a behind-the-scenes look at one of the trucks.

Monster truck fans can expect to see Monster Mutt Dalmatian, a truck decked out as Dalmatian dog with ears that flop, a tail that wags and even a tongue that moves.

The truck’s driver, Jamie Sullivan, says she started racing go-karts as a kid and it was a dream of hers to be behind the wheel of a monster truck.

“I’m a female and I wanted to get into a male dominated industry so I kind of just wanted to take over and know that females can do it too,” she tells us. “It’s not just a male sport. So I just wanted to do that and really prove myself.”

Trucks expected to show off their stuff in this year’s event include Grave Digger, Megalodon, Monster Mutt Dalmatian, Just Get-Er-Done, Terminal Velocity and Wild Side.

Tickets are still on sale and start at $24. There are two shows Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. The show wraps up with a final showing Sunday afternoon at 2.