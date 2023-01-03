EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – We’re getting more information on the deadly shooting that occurred behind Showplace Cinemas on the north side early Sunday morning.

The suspect, Brandon Schaefer, told police he had thought about killing someone for a long time, but had never acted on it. That was according to an affidavit released by the Evansville Police Department.

Schaefer told police he was out for a walk when he spotted a homeless man, who he did not know, sleeping behind the movie theater. That man was later identified as 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville. Schaefer said he approached Roll and shot him in the head. He told police he then moved Roll’s body first to a dumpster and then into a creek. Before leaving the scene, Schaefer said he took some articles of clothing from Roll and wore them back to his apartment.

A short time later, Schaefer called 911 to report the murder. At about the same time, Schaefer’s sister called 911 to say he had called her and said he had messed up and was going to kill himself. Schaefer was taken into custody without incident.