HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department has released more information regarding a person being trapped inside the old Pearl Cleaners building.

According to a release by Fire Chief Mike Larson, dispatch received a call at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening about a person that was on the second floor when some bricks fell on them and was trapped and hurt badly.

Arriving crews stated a rescue squad and a ladder truck would be needed and was able to locate the victim using flashlights.

Fire officials were able to confirm the victim was hurt badly and several ladders were used to reach him and render aid. Officials also said the victim was surrounded by fallen bricks and required firefighters to carefully remove the bricks to make room.

A basket was used with the ladders to get the victim safely to the ground and was transported to Deaconess Midtown by AMR.

Officials state almost immediately after the patient was on the ground, more bricks began to fall, and firefighters quickly ran from the area. No firefighters were injured. Crews were on scene for about 45 minutes.