EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) held a press conference over a weekend shooting at the airport.

Officials say on November 18, at 12:22 a.m., there was a man threatening people at the Evansville Regional Airport. His name is Pierre Barthelemy.

The man said he was upset with his status and wanted to go back to his country. When asked for documents, he allegedly pulled a knife and threatened the people who were present at the time.

When officers showed up, he allegedly jumped out of his seat and went toward officers with his knife out. Officials say he was also yelling obscenities. The three officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave per protocol.

Authorities say Barthelemy came into town on a bus on November 8, and stole a bag at the bus station. He went to jail that day. He bonded out on November 9. Around 11 p.m. that day, employees from a women’s shelter refused him entry when he got inside and refused to leave, despite employees telling him the shelter was only for women and children.

He is in critical condition, but will soon be sent to jail.

ORIGINAL

