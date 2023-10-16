HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say this morning, at 6:34 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 2600 block of Sweetser Ave for a possible house fire after 911 dispatch received multiple calls.

The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) says first arriving crews reported flames visible from the front of the home and immediately initiated fire attack. The fire was considered under control in about 15 minutes.

EFDS says the occupant of the home was found in the front yard when firefighters arrived and was immediately given first aid. When AMR Medics arrived, patient care was transferred to them and then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

EFD says fire investigators stated the fire initiated in the living room and extended to the

front porch, attic and roof before it was extinguished. The cause of the fire is

under investigation, no other injuries were reported, and CenterPoint Energy was

called to assist with controlling the utilities.