EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) has released more details in regard to Wednesday morning’s fire.

Officials say this morning at 1:07 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to 1515 Park Street, which is at Kerry Ingredients, for a possible commercial fire after 911 dispatchers received a call from the fire alarm service. EFD says employees were also evacuating when they arrived.

Firefighters say the fire suppression system was activated, and crews located the fire inside some equipment used in the manufacturing process. The fire was considered extinguished in about an hour and a half but overhaul to look for hotspots was lengthy.

Officials say one firefighter did slip and fall on the very slippery surfaces inside the building and was checked on scene, but no civilian injuries were reported.

A media release says this fire is under investigation and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene leading the investigation.

EFD noted that prior to all fire crews leaving the scene, along with its investigators, the smell of natural gas was noticed, and another alarm was dispatched for this potential leak. This was a very small leak remote from the area of the fire which was found by CenterPoint gas.