HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Sgt. Anna Gray has released more information on a New Year shooting on East Riverside Drive.

Gray says officers were dispatched at 5:10 a.m. to the 400 block of East Riverside Drive for shots fired and found one adult male that had an apparent gunshot wound.

A release says the male was beyond help and had already passed away before officers arrived. EPD detectives and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were also called.

Gray says no arrests have been made and the investigation is still active. The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner’s office following an autopsy.