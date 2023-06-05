HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) released updates on a series of shootings that occured over the weekend.

The shooting on the 5100 block of Hoosier Court

EPD says on June 3, around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Hoosier Court in reference to multiple shots fired.

EPD says officers arrived on scene and located an adult female victim with a gunshot wound to her foot, so she was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers say it was determined that the victim and suspect had a verbal argument, which turned physical, and several people jumped in to break up the fight. Police say once the fight was over, the suspect grabbed a handgun from a vehicle, and the suspect fired shots at the victim, striking her once in the foot. Officers were able to identify the suspect.

Police say the suspect had fled before officers arrived on scene and has not yet been located, and a vehicle was also damaged during the shooting incident. EPD notes this is still an active investigation.

EPD says if anyone has any information regarding this incident, to please call the EPD Adult Investigation Unit at (812) 436-7979 or the EPD Tip Line (812) 435-6194.

The shooting on the 600 block of Adams Avenue

EPD says on June 5, around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Adams Avenue in reference to multiple reports of shots fired. Officers say they arrived in the area and found one man with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk. EPD says the victim was conscious and breathing.

Officers say they rendered first aid until an ambulance arrived and took the victim to a local hospital. EPD says the victim told the officers he did not know who shot him.

EPD says this investigation is still active, and if anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the EPD Adult Investigation Unit at (812) 436-7979 or call the EPD Tip Line (812) 435-6194.