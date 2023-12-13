EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – It’s being called a miracle; a day care student experienced a medical emergency while staff quickly jumped to action to save her life.

It happened on Tuesday at Parent’s Choice Child Care on Oak Hill road in Evansville. When 2-year-old Lucy stopped breathing, her mother says that doctors believe she passed out due to a temperature-involved seizure when what they believe was a cold made her temperature rise four degrees in a short period of time.

However, Parent’s Choice director Leigh Sheats says that once their CPR-trained staff realized what was happening to Lucy, they rushed to give her the help she needed in a time where seconds felt like hours.

“I stayed with them on the phone the entire time and while I was on my way,” says Michele Rogers, Lucy’s mother. “I heard her cry in the background. Obviously, I’m extremely relieved but (it was) probably the worst five minutes of my entire life.”

Lucy is still in the hospital tonight as doctors continue to run tests. Michele says she feels she owes the staff at Parent’s Choice her life for saving her baby girl.