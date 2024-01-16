HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Mountain Goats are coming to Evansville to perform at the Victory Theatre on April 8th.

Founded in Claremont, California by John Darnielle, according to a release, he has worked with a number of collaborators over time including bassist and vocalist Peter Hughes, drummer John Wurster, multi-instrumentalist Matt Douglas, singer-songwriter Franklin Bruno, bassist and vocalist Rachel Ware, singer-songwriter/producer John Vanderslice, guitarist Kaki King and multi-instrumentalist Annie Clark.

Officials state throughout the 90s, the Mountain Goats were known for producing low-fidelity home records and releasing recordings in cassette or vinyl 7-inch formats. Since 2002, the group have adopted a more polished approach, often recording studio albums with a full band.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com