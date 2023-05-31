EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A pedestrian overpass in Evansville that is in need of repairs is finally getting a facelift.

Work is starting on the Delaware Elementary School bridge. As Eyewitness News reported, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced plans to replace the concrete and re-paint the pedestrian bridge that crosses over North Garvin Street.

If you drive through that area, you may encounter some lane restrictions. We’re told work will continue throughout the summer. School officials say they hope the project will be finished by the fall.

