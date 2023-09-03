EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Musicians played at Haynie’s Corner for the “Porch Fest After Party” Sunday.

Over the weekend, 50 porches opened up near Haynie’s Corner for live music.

Food trucks lined 2nd Street for anyone to grab grub.

“It’s very important to do things outside, get active, support your local artists, support your local vendors,” Evansville-based musician Brandon McCarty said. “This is an amazing fest and I hope everybody’s been enjoying themselves. “Honestly if you’re outdoors at this time of year, you’re doing it right, you know.”