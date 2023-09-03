EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Musicians played at Haynie’s Corner for the “Porch Fest After Party” Sunday.
Over the weekend, 50 porches opened up near Haynie’s Corner for live music.
Food trucks lined 2nd Street for anyone to grab grub.
“It’s very important to do things outside, get active, support your local artists, support your local vendors,” Evansville-based musician Brandon McCarty said. “This is an amazing fest and I hope everybody’s been enjoying themselves. “Honestly if you’re outdoors at this time of year, you’re doing it right, you know.”
More from Ben Walls
- Labor Day Celebration continues with car show
- Music fills the air at “Porch Fest After Party”
- Parents and baby involved in roadside birth reunited with their first responders
- Sen. Braun visits Evansville ahead of Republican gubernatorial primary
- Henderson County Public Library unveils art wall mural
Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.