EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A package made a long journey across the Midwest and is now in the hands of the Evansville Police Department.

Officers say the mysterious package, which was sent from Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, isn’t supposed to be opened until December 1.

“That’s over 450 miles from here – all we know about Macomb County Michigan is that it’s been the home to Kid Rock, Alice Cooper and Eminem. Here’s to hoping it’s something cool!” exclaims the police department on social media.

Adding to the mystery, officers say the mailman delivered the package with no stamps. Adding some suspense, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office chimed in on the conversation on Facebook.

“We are so excited!” they say in the post’s comments. “Can’t wait until you open this very special package!”

The Evansville Department mentions to check their page on Thursday to see what they were sent.