EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say the Evansville Police officer involved in the shooting incident that occurred on December 16 in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue has been identified as Officer Kyle Campbell.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says Campbell has been with the Evansville Police Department since January 2012. EPD says Campbell attended a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training program in 2012 and has been a CIT Officer since then.

Police say Campbell is currently a Field Training Officer, and has been a detective. EPD says Campbell is a sniper for the EPD Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) since 2017. EPD says Campbell holds instructor certifications in firearms, less lethal, and taser.

After the shooting, police say Campbell was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, and he is now back at work.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says around 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a 911 hang-up. Authorities say Mauricio Cisneros, 47, of Evansville, called Central Dispatch saying ‘they are killing people’ and refused to answer further questions from the dispatchers.

Police say when an officer entered the residence, he found Cisneros in a bedroom. EPD says Cisneros had a knife in his hand and refused to put it down after the officer gave him numerous commands to do so.

EPD says the officer continued to tell Cisneros to put the knife down, but Cisneros refused to

put the weapon down and appeared to be in a state of distress. EPD says after refusing to put his knife down Cisneros lunged toward officers.

Police say one officer deployed his taser at that time in an attempt to subdue Cisneros but the taser was unsuccessful. EPD says the man then advanced at one of the officers with the knife still in his hand. Police say a second EPD officer fired his handgun at least one time, striking Cisneros. Cisneros passed away shortly after 11 a.m. that day, the coroner says. According to the coroner’s office, Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

A news release says officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Officers say Cisneros was pronounced dead at the scene.