EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Natalie Rascher released a statement after the F.O.P. made its endorsement.

“I very much enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity I had to speak with both members of the FOP and their board. While I’m disappointed I did not receive an endorsement from their organization, I am still committed to backing the blue and doing everything I can as mayor to support more training opportunities, provide investment in new equipment, and increase pay and benefits, all while working hand in hand with leadership both within the department and within the FOP. They may not be backing me this time around, but I will always be backing them.”

Natalie Rascher