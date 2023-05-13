HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many families made it out to North High School this weekend to watch their loved-ones compete in the Special Olympics meet in Evansville.

Saturday morning kicked off the Area 10 Track & Field Spring games with 172 athletes competing.

Evansville Police Officer Taylor Merriss and Indiana State Police Trooper D. Smith said they were honored to walk alongside Trinity Reynolds, the Special Olympics 2022 Athlete of the Year.

(Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

“Trinity was named Athlete of the Year because she is a good teammate, she says and practices the oath and is first to congratulate those who may have placed better than her,” says the Evansville Police Department on social media.

According to the Posey County group for Special Olympics Indiana, today’s meet was a qualifying event for the State Games.