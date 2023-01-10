EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New hiring opportunities are opening up in Evansville. Old National Events Plaza is hiring adding members to their team this Thursday.

Organizers with the hiring event say it will be focused on getting in new employees part-time. Old National Events Plaza is calling all bartenders, concession staff, cooks, kitchen assistants, security staff, servers and runners.

“Join us this Thursday, January 12 from 4:30PM – 6:00PM for open interviews,” the venue said on social media. “Bring your government issued ID and be prepared to join our team on the spot!”

Old National Events Plaza is located at 715 Locust Street, Evansville, Indiana 47708.

UP NEXT: Planet Fitness sets sights on second Owensboro location