EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is supporting the work of three local resources with a baby items drive as part of its ongoing initiative, Seasons of Sharing.

Officials say the Winter Bundle of Joy Drive will collect donations for Little Lambs, Pre to 3, and Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE), which provides pre-natal and pediatric care while ensuring local babies and their caregivers are supplied with essentials.

EVPL says items can be donated at any EVPL location beginning February 14, through March 4. A news release says Seasons of Sharing will be accepting new and/or unopened baby item donations at all eight EVPL locations.

Donations could include:

Diapers

Baby wipes

Baby shampoo and conditioner

Clothes

Socks

Sippy cups

Children’s books

Personal hygiene items

Incontinence supplies

Baby food

Baby formula

EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said, “The library’s work is directly tied to supporting early childhood success. By partnering with these local resources, we are furthering our dedication to providing a strong foundation for the littlest ones in our community.”