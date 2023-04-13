EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several Indiana business owners got the opportunity to hear more about the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project Thursday morning.

An industry forum was held in Evansville to provide networking for contractors, suppliers and consultants who may be interested in being part of “Section 3” of the project.

That section covers the Indiana approach roadway and bridges to the new Ohio River bridge. The spokesperson for the project tells us this is a great opportunity to bring parts of the crossing’s development together.

“There is a lot of interest. This is a major project and when you see a project like this coming together, there is a lot of natural interest for a lot of people to be involved in it,” says spokesperson Mindy Peterson. “They want to hear more. There are a lot of opportunities for people to get involved so we’re glad to see the interest.”

Construction on Section 3 is expected to begin in 2024 and finish a few years later in 2026.