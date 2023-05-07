EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Land currently being used for farming might find a new purpose in the coming years.

A proposal has been made to build an apartment complex off Vogel Road in Evansville. Plans show six apartment buildings and a club house could be in the works.

If built, the apartments would be able to house 144 units, spanning from single-bedroom residences to apartments with three bedrooms.

City Council will debate an ordinance on Monday to rezone the land. Those proposals can be found below.