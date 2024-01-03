EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – On Wednesday, the Evansville Parks Board approved a new organization to use Vann-Pollack Park. River City Baseball will now use the park.

The land use permit of the previous organization, South Baseball, Inc., was rescinded in November after the Parks Board’s attorney addressed police investigations at the park, along with allegations of break-ins and possible misappropriation of funds.

Officials have also noted general upkeep needs have not been met for the park. “That field has had some struggles with some care and maintenance from past organizations,” says Parks and Recreation director Danielle Crook. “But I think the community really wants to rally around getting it going and working together to create a better environment and allow all kids who want to play to be able to do so.”

Crook says that River City Baseball will begin improvements to the field immediately.