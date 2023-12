EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The city of Evansville gets a fourth Chipotle Mexican Grill. The new location opened on Thursday on the city’s west side, just off of the Lloyd Expressway.

The restaurant features the brand’s signature “Chipotlane”, a drive-thru pick-up lane for mobile orders. Chipotle says that they are hiring both at the new location and nationwide.

Normal hours of operation are 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day.