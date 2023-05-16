HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana’s Pott College of Science, Engineering and Education has a new Dean.

According to a release from the university, Dr. Shelly Blunt has accepted the position. The announcement was made Tuesday, May 16 by Dr. Mohammed Khayum, Provost, and is effective June 1.

“Dr. Blunt has an impressive record of accomplishments in leading change through strategic thinking and organizational acumen. Her leadership approach embodies a commitment to collaboration, exceptional outcomes and alignment with an organization’s values and mission,” Khayum said.

Khayum said he is confident in Blunt’s leadership capabilities, experience and student-centric focus combined with her knowledge of USI’s policies, processes and procedures that will enhance the growth and impact of the departments and the achievement of the University’s mission.

Blunt has served as Interim Dean for the Pott college since January 2023. She previously served as Associate Provost for Academic Affairs and as Associate Dean for the Pott College. She currently serves on the Science Education Foundation of Indiana Board, the Medical Professions Academy Advisory Board and has served on numerous state-wide committees for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

Blunt earned her undergraduate degree at Truman State University and her doctoral in chemistry from the University of Iowa.