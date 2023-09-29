HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – New details have been released regarding an explosion Thursday afternoon in Evansville.

The Evansville Police Department states at approximately 4:15 p.m., EPD was dispatched to the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue to assist the Evansville Fire Department.

EPD states EFD was called for a loud explosion and smoke in the area, and officials say the smoke and debris on the sidewalk near an alley that runs north/south off of Dearborn Street.

EPD says the explosion was caused by a modified explosive device that started out as a firework, and a second device was found next to a trash can but did not function. Officials say the explosion did not cause any injuries and no structural damage was reported.

Officials state the EPD Hazardous Device Unit rendered the device safe. EPD says an investigation determined a residence on Delmar Avenue was possibly involved, and after a search warrant was granted, methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found inside the home.

Officials state an arrest was made, but no one has been arrested in the connection with the IED explosion, but the investigation is still active.

EPD explains once a firework has been modified in any way, it is classified as an IED.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.