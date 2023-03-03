EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) The New Dollar General Market has opened to help out Jacobsville ‘food desert’

With gas prices being so high and many people lacking means of transportation, many in the neighborhood say this store is long overdue.

With the opening of the Dollar General Market in the Forge building – the former site of a longtime grocery store for decades – people now have an easy way to get nutritious food without having to go miles to the nearest market.

Other customers Eyewitness News spoke to said the addition was a “Blessing.”