HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Friday night is the grand opening for a new Evansville horror experience.

Miami-based Dead Bird Productions has opened a new 12-acre outdoor haunt that promises frightening haunted hayrides, a walk through grave yard, movies, concessions and much more.

This year they have Haunted Carn-Evil with killer cannibal clowns ready to scare you silly. And Don’t Answer That, where you can assist in the capture of a serial killer who is terrorizing the grounds.

They are open every Friday and Saturday in October. You can find them on 3800 Claremont Avenue in Evansville.

People can get tickets here.