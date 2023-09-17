EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Wartime Museum Executive Director Major Sean Georges, USMC — who began his role in early September — says he wants to bring a “unique perspective.”

As a former Shoe Carnival executive and Marine Corps officer, Georges says he is still learning about the museum organization in his new role after finishing his first two weeks as executive director.

Georges says soon the museum will open exhibits about life in Southwest Indiana before World War II and about the Holocaust under his leadership.

“We have this dramatic story of how we geared up, supported and responded to global conflict — global war — and that should be a huge source of pride,” Georges said.

Another vision Georges says he has is continuing to support and take care of the 120 museum volunteers.