EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office.

He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city.

“It generally just seems like no one ever gets the help they need and that’s the consensus I’ve gotten from many other individuals who have been there and have talked to me about it,” Helmer tells us.

He hopes to institute meaningful change if elected mayor. Republicans Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rascher have also put their hats in the ring for the position. With the deadline quickly approaching, no Democrats have filed as of yet.