EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville.

“North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago.

Tours were given of their new one and two bedroom apartments. According to the project’s website, the complex features a fitness center and a spacious open work lounge.

One perk owners say the apartment has is its walking distance to three of Evansville’s major employers — CenterPoint Energy, Berry Global and Deaconess Midtown Hospital. For more information on North on Main, click here.