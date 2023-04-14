EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New Tech High School’s robotics team in Evansville is celebrating their recent state championship win.

Thursday night, the ThunderBots held an open house to mark their success. This is the first time in the team’s history that they were able to compete in the state championship.

“We really worked hard, went through a lot of different problems but came out and overcome them and ended up winning the state championship,” says Team President Luke Fehrenbacher.

Now, the team has the opportunity to compete in the FIRST Championship World Competition next week in Houston, Texas.