HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The New Tech Institute ThunderBots are this year’s FIRST Indiana Robotics state champions.
The school made the announcement over social media while celebrating their massive win Saturday night.
Schools from across the state made the trip to Anderson, Indiana this week to compete in the event.
New Tech Institute school officials say they were grateful that 3rd-ranked Alliance chose them for the competition.
According to the FIRST Robotics Competition’s website, 32 teams were registered for the tournament, including North High School’s “Huskies on Hogs” team.