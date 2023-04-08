HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The New Tech Institute ThunderBots are this year’s FIRST Indiana Robotics state champions.

The school made the announcement over social media while celebrating their massive win Saturday night.

(Courtesy: New Tech Institute / Facebook)

Schools from across the state made the trip to Anderson, Indiana this week to compete in the event.

New Tech Institute school officials say they were grateful that 3rd-ranked Alliance chose them for the competition.

According to the FIRST Robotics Competition’s website, 32 teams were registered for the tournament, including North High School’s “Huskies on Hogs” team.