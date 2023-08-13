HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – If the current mayor of Evansville gets his way, the next mayor of Evansville will receive a much bigger paycheck.

Eyewitness News has received an advance copy of the mayor’s proposed 2024 budget. It calls for the mayor’s salary to jump from just over $100K a year to $135K a year. It also calls for the city clerk’s salary to jump from $68K to just over $98K. The budget calls for most other city employees to receive a one percent pay hike.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke traditionally turned down a pay raise during his time in office. Since he is not running for re-election, he would not see this increase either.

City budget hearings begin this week.