EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wesselman Woods is offering new experiences that aim to bring people together for a behind-the-scenes look at the woods and wetland’s nighttime ecology.

Through the “After Dark Series”, Wesselman will put on events that have their own unique educational elements, such as scientific discussions, exploration of nocturnal ecology and nature-based play.

The newly announced lineup of events include Night Owls, Trails at Twilight and Sips at Sunset.

“This series is a great opportunity to meet new people or catch up with old friends while you all learn something new and freshen up your nature knowledge,” says Wessleman Woods spokesperson Kristina Arwood.

Organizers also mention that food, beer and wine tastings are also on the menu. Members receive a discount on tickets and all proceeds from these events will directly go towards preserving Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands for future generations.

You can download a full Word document including dates, times and other information for these events by clicking the link below.