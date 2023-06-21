HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — One person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Evansville.

Dispatch officials tell Eyewitness News they received a call for a hit-and-run with property damage outside the Barnes and Noble bookstore shortly before 7 p.m.

An EPD sergeant says officers arrived and spoke with a victim who had been struck by the vehicle. We’re told the victim received minor injuries and went to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

According to police, officers will be looking into surveillance video to try to pin down a suspect. At this time, no arrests have been made.