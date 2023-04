HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – No arrests have been made in the hit and run that sent a child to the hospital. Evansville police say it is still an active investigation.

It happened in the 200 block of West Franklin Street around 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers say a red car took off from the scene. Police say the child was complaining of pain and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We are waiting for futher updates.