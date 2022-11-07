EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you take a trip to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in the coming weeks, you may find yourself disappointed after learning their bird exhibits are closed. To make up for it, the zoo is promoting something that should bring smiles all around.

The zoo announced last Thursday that a bird flu was detected less than 100 miles away in Illinois. Out of caution, zoo officials revealed that they were moving their birds indoors for several weeks.

“In light of our birds being off exhibit for their health,” says the zoo on Facebook. “We are offering free Carousel rides to each child through the end of November.”

As you are admitted into the zoo, officials say you will be given a voucher for each child to be handed to the carousel attendant.

“We thank you for being patient with us as we ensure the safety of all birds in our care here at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden,” the post also says.

Mesker estimates the birds will be kept inside for at least four weeks, but will be extended if more HPAI cases are discovered nearby.