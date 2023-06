HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Some customers might be without water after crews discovered a main break in Evansville.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says a 12 inch pipe broke on the south side of Morgan Avenue in a creek west of Theater Drive and east of the entrance to McDonald Golf courses.

Officials say it’s possible some residents may be experiencing low water pressure or possibly no water at all.

EWSU reports that crews are working to fix the issue as soon as possible.