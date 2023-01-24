EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) has announced the appointment of Noah Alatza as Chief Communications Officer as of January 30.

UE says in this newly created position, Alatza will serve as the University’s chief spokesperson and primary media contact. Officials say his work will help shape and guide UE’s public affairs and strategic communications strategy that builds upon the institution’s mission and core values.

A news release says Alatza is a former award-winning television news anchor and reporter with an extensive background in media and journalism. Most recently, he worked as an account manager and public relations specialist for Fishers, Indiana-based Coverdale Consulting.

Officials say at Coverdale, Alatza worked on the development of marketing and public relations strategies for a diverse range of clients in a variety of industries, including architecture, accounting, and municipal government. From 2018 to 2021, Alatza served as both an on-air anchor and reporter for both 44News WEVV-TV and Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW-TV.

“Noah’s unique background, talent, and deep understanding of the Evansville community and media landscape will help us expand our efforts to better tell the story of the University of Evansville,” said UE President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz. “Noah will be a tremendous addition to our team, and we are thrilled he is joining us to help advance the University.”