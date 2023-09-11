HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say due to an active water main break in the 300 block of North Burkhardt Road, the Evansville Water Utility issued a precautionary boil advisory at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

A news release says while the potential for contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the Evansville Water Utility is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

The Evansville Water Utility asks for people to please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until officials notify customers that it is no longer necessary.

People can see which areas are under this advisory here.