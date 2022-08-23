EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County Highway Department spokesperson says people should be advised that North St. Joseph Avenue will be closed August 24, between Mohr Road and Schenk Road for tree trimming.

Officials say this road will be closed to all traffic, except local traffic and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A news release says for people to expect delays, equipment and workers in the area. Officials are asking people to please avoid the area if possible and to use caution should anyone have to travel through the area.

If anyone has any questions they should contact the Vanderburgh County Highway Department at 812-435-5777.