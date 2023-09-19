EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Voters Registration office says it will not know how many people in the county registered to vote on Tuesday’s National Voter Registration Day until Wednesday.

Staff meanwhile says it noticed that many absentee ballots were requested Tuesday.

County Voters Registration Co-Manager Tony Bushrod says it important to register to vote since the voters themselves can have a say in how assets, taxes and roads are managed in the county.

“It’s very important that you do vote,” Bushrod said. “At least you have something to say in the political process.”

The last day for Indiana residents to vote for the upcoming November elections is October 10.